Going out to a concert became a tragedy for a family: Two girls lost their lives when they were on their way to see Zoé, their favorite group, after falling into a sewer. Although they screamed for help, no one managed to save them.

Sofía and Esmeralda, 16 and 23 years old, went to the presentation of the band at the Palacio de los Deportes, in Mexico City. They were accompanied by her father; They were just a few meters from the venue where some 20,000 people would sing ‘Labios rotos’, ‘Luna’, ‘Nada’ and other hits.

When accessing a pedestrian crossing that is in the middle of a six-lane avenue and a parking lot, one of them fell into the hole about three meters high. According to the first hypotheses, the lack of lighting and the absence of a manhole cover were the triggers for the misfortune. When one of the girls ended up at the bottom, her sister would have tried to help her. Therefore, she would have crouched down, but she also collapsed.

It is not known how long the sisters were screaming, while their father, without luck, tried to get them out. He even asked for help from people in the sector, who offered him a rope to extract them.. Apparently, the level of the sewage and its toxicity – all the waste passes through there – caused them to drown.

In talks with local media, the family has denounced that he insistently called the authorities. In fact, they pressed an emergency button that exists near the area, but, supposedly, they did not come quickly.

Emergency agencies arrived to rescue them; however, they lay without vital signs inside. Their bodies were transferred for the corresponding necropsies in order to determine the cause of death.

“If I had known, I wouldn’t buy anything from them,” the mother told journalist Jorge Becerril through tears. “I need to see them, the police won’t let me pass. Please, they are my daughters,” she cried.

For his part, León Larregui expressed solidarity after the fact: “I’ve been dying of sadness since last night after learning about this tragedy, my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the families of Sofia and Esmeralda, and we demand from the responsible authorities actions that prevent this type of irreparable misfortune.”

He also said that he would honor them at his upcoming concerts.

Why didn’t the sewer have a cover?

The Mexico City Water System assured that it will provide the family with all the attention due to the death of their daughters. In addition, they announced an internal investigation, since it is not certain since when the sewer was without a lid.

Of course, they called on the public to “report the theft of drains (sewers)”.

“We embrace and accompany the family in such a painful moment and ask the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate promptly and expeditiously. My most sincere condolences”, sentenced Armando Quintero, mayor of Iztacalco.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office began the investigation with its experts. In addition, they will look for testimonies and security cameras.

