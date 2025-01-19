Zenda Libros appeared in April 2016 and since then it has remained a free territory. During these nine years, the cultural project of independent literary journalism not only brought together the most prestigious figures, but also became a platform for new firms. It is that place where readers, journalists, editors, writers, new authors, booksellers and everyone interested in the world of literature establish contact. The first edition of the Zenda Awards, held this week, represents the expression of that desire in reality.

Founded by the writer and academic Arturo Pérez- Reverte and directed by Leandro Pérez, its name had to be clear and direct. Pérez-Reverte used the novel ‘The Prisoner of Zenda’, by Anthony Hope. «It was not, of course, the most perfect novel in the world; but it is an exciting adventure, an old-fashioned serial, in the best sense of the term, that cannot help but be read with a grateful and knowing smile,” he said a few years ago of that election.

Zenda is already an exciting and promising reality in which Spaniards, Mexicans, Argentines, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans converge… The borders of Zenda, place of the literary country of Ruritania that Anthony Hope imagined, are open to everyone. In addition to journalism, the project includes Zenda Aventuras, a publishing house specialized in publishing classics. It emerged with the support of the author Arturo Pérez-Reverte, the illustrations of Augusto Ferrer Dalmau and the direction of the writer María José Solano, responsible for this collection that recovers literary classics not republished in Spanish and further roots Zenda’s presence in the exercise of her cultural work.

Zenda is characterized by the plurality, depth and quality of its content: long and thoughtful interviews with writers, creators and figures from the cultural world; also blogs, columns and literary experiments that range from serial literature, diaries and columns to the editing of literary anthologies. There are many of us who grew up under its impulse and celebrate each year of this very free and sister publication. Long live, then, your project.