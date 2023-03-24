Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

A wedding is something very special for most people. But some unexpected announcements can spoil the day very quickly.

Munich – Some people have been planning their wedding since childhood. When the time has finally come and the marriage bond is closed, the anticipation is great. But there are a few things that can spoil the most beautiful day of your life. As a wedding guest, you shouldn’t just wear anything: Better to avoid these colors. Sometimes bad weather, lousy make-up or the wrong guests are enough. But the fact that a bride recently spoiled her wedding day was partly her own fault.

Bride finds out about sister’s pregnancy – and wants to announce the good news at her wedding

The bride’s sister explained on Reddit why the wedding ended in a fiasco. Because she was the reason that there were discrepancies on the day of the wedding. But first things first.

When the user became pregnant, she announced it to the bride-to-be: “Besides my husband, she was the first person I told about my pregnancy.” future lay to keep secret. Because that would be something very special to announce the unexpected “guest” at the wedding. The pregnant woman agreed to the plan. Still, she would have liked to share the good news with some of her friends and family, especially her own mother.

A wedding is one of the most beautiful days in life, but such an important day can quickly be messed up. (Iconic image) © Imago Images

Quarrel at the wedding: the bride changes her mind

But on the day of the wedding and thus also on the day of the baby announcement, the bride suddenly changed her mind. Now she felt her wedding was not the right time to announce her sister’s upcoming offspring.

Too much for the bride’s sister, she told her parents before the wedding that they will soon have a grandchild. The prospective grandfather was delighted, and his daughter noticed that shortly before her wedding. With consequences: The bride insulted her own sister via text message: “She texted me and called me a slut who asked about her wedding and she hasn’t spoken to me since,” said the Reddit user.

The sisters' dispute smolders to this day. According to the Reddit Post, the then-bride wants nothing to do with her sister anymore. She has not yet seen her nephew, who is now born.