A tremendous twist has come after the drug angle surfaced in the case. Riya Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, the house manager of his brother Shouvik and Sushant, have been arrested. According to reports, during the interrogation of Narcotics Control Bureau, he had said that at the behest of Sushant, he must have taken drugs. Now Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has given a reaction to this statement of Riya.

Accusations on dead people …

Shweta has written on her social media, the dead cannot speak, blame the dead! Shameful !! Shweta wrote in another tweet, we can easily use our mind to find out why so many people suddenly came in support after the drug angle surfaced. Don’t worry, we are not so stupid, just waiting for the whole truth to come out, then let’s see where these supporters are.

Shweta is active on social media

After the news of Riya going into judicial custody, Sushant’s sister Shweta had tweeted, ‘Don’t worry, be patient! The whole truth will be revealed. Do not pay attention to paid PAR. NCB, CBI and ED are doing excellent work. Trust them and believe in me. God is with us.’

Riya took names of syllabus

It is being told that Riya Chakraborty has taken the names of about 25 Bollywood Syllabes in front of NCB. Riya Chakraborty was produced by the NCB in court. He is then sent to 14 days judicial custody. He is in judicial custody till 22 September. He was kept in the lockup of the NCB office due to sunset on Tuesday. NCB zonal head Sameer Wankhede had said that Riya would be sent to jail on Wednesday morning.