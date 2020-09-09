Accusations on dead people …
Shweta has written on her social media, the dead cannot speak, blame the dead! Shameful !! Shweta wrote in another tweet, we can easily use our mind to find out why so many people suddenly came in support after the drug angle surfaced. Don’t worry, we are not so stupid, just waiting for the whole truth to come out, then let’s see where these supporters are.
Shweta is active on social media
After the news of Riya going into judicial custody, Sushant’s sister Shweta had tweeted, ‘Don’t worry, be patient! The whole truth will be revealed. Do not pay attention to paid PAR. NCB, CBI and ED are doing excellent work. Trust them and believe in me. God is with us.’
Riya took names of syllabus
It is being told that Riya Chakraborty has taken the names of about 25 Bollywood Syllabes in front of NCB. Riya Chakraborty was produced by the NCB in court. He is then sent to 14 days judicial custody. He is in judicial custody till 22 September. He was kept in the lockup of the NCB office due to sunset on Tuesday. NCB zonal head Sameer Wankhede had said that Riya would be sent to jail on Wednesday morning.
