Actress Alia Bhatt is in the news for a new magazine cover shot by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia has shared the photo of the magazine’s cover pose from her Instagram account. The special thing is that Alia’s sister Shaheen has also written a letter for him. Which has been published in the magazine.

Alia wrote the caption with the picture, ‘Two sisters. A cover. ‘ In the photo, Alia Bhatt is seen posing in a bathtub in a red and pink gown. Alia’s comments on this post, from her fans to friends of the film industry, are praising her. But the comments of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor on Alia’s post are grabbing people’s attention. On this post by Alia, Neetu Kapoor showed her love with the heart (heart) emoji. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan wrote – ‘And a proud mother’.

Shaheen Bhatt has also shared this photo with her Instagram account. Shaheen wrote the caption along with the photo- ‘She became the photographer for the day and photographed her sister for the cover of this month.’

Driver told- Why two ambulances were present at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on June 14?

Know what Shaheen wrote for Alia-

Apart from this, Shaheen has also written an emotional note for Alia Bhatt. Shaheen wrote- ‘Dear Alia, I agree, I thought it would be easy to write a letter to you in this way. But, when I am actually writing it, one page was filled with questions rather than understanding thoughts. ‘

Shaheen further wrote, ‘You have already shown the world who you are. The readers need no introduction as to who the real Alia is. Because there is no secret in the Aliya that I know. ‘