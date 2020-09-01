In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, new claims are coming out every day. The CBI is investigating the case and is conducting a lengthy interrogation of several people, including Riya Chakraborty. Riya Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on 8 June and Sushant was found dead in his room on 14 June. Sushant’s family has made many allegations against Riya Chakravarthy. However, now Riya’s lawyer has also made many allegations against Sushant’s family.

Did sister Priyanka change Sushant’s medicines?

According to an India Today report, Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshind said that Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh had given some medicines without a prescription. Priyanka herself is a lawyer and practices in the Supreme Court. Maneshinde said that Riya left the house on 8 June after Priyanka changed Sushant’s medicines without doctor’s advice. Sushant’s family, however, claimed that he did not know about Sushant’s health or depression.

Riya protested

Maneshinde said that in her statement to the CBI and ED, Riya said that on June 8, Priyanka had talked to Sushant and told him to take 3 medicines without a prescription. Riya had opposed this because Sushant was already taking medicines from another doctor. Riya and Sushant also had a debate on this matter, after which Sushant asked Riya to leave the house. Riya then talked to her brother Shouvik and then she went to her house.



Doctor of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital gave medicines?

Maneshinde has also claimed that Sushant’s family was aware of his mental condition. He also said that the family’s charge of Riya giving drugs to Sushant is completely baseless. Maneshinde claimed how a doctor at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi had prescribed medicines to Sushant while he was in Mumbai. He said that if Sushant did not come out of his house, how did the prescription of OPD of Delhi Hospital come.



Sisters were controlling Sushant?

Maneshinde has also claimed that Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh were completely controlling her life and that the allegation is that Riya was taking all the decisions of Sushant. Maneshinde said that the CBI is conducting its investigation and that he will take legal steps on behalf of Riya at the right time. Please tell that soon the CBI can also record the statements of Sushant’s sisters. So far, the CBI has questioned Ripa and Shauvik Chakraborty, besides Siddharth Pithani and Sushant’s staff Deepesh, Neeraj and Keshav.