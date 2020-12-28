For about a week, Russia has been discussing the monument to Alenka, erected in Novovoronezh and demolished due to complaints from local residents. Residents of Novosibirsk found Alenka’s “sister” in their city. This was announced on Sunday, December 27, by the TV channel REN TV…

A statue with no less stern face than the one in Novovoronezh is located on the Friends of the City Alley. At the same time, local residents consider the sculpture a “monster” and call it “squalor”.

“Sister” Alenka was portrayed in the company of two men and a dog. Netizens are sure that the animal was the most successful in the entire exposition.

A monument dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the village of Novaya Alenovka was opened in Novovoronezh on December 18. According to legend, Alenka founded a settlement, but the robber Kudeyar killed her.

The cost of the monument was 1 million rubles, budget funds were not spent on it. Local residents asked the mayor’s office to remove the art object, calling it devilry and a flawed likeness.

As a result, on December 21, local authorities decided to dismantle the monument. The decision to finalize it or create a completely new monument will be made at the end of the meeting, which will be attended by officials, sculptors, members of a public organization.

On December 23, the deputy head of the Novovoronezh administration, Svetlana Tulinova, announced that the dismantled monument to Alenka would not be returned to its original place, it was recommended to put it up for auction. According to the deputy head of the city administration, the art object is owned by the city council of city veterans.

On December 24, the REN TV channel showed a photo of the first version of the monument to Alenka, which caused a public outcry. In the summer, the monument was erected in the same place, but the statue was removed a day after its installation due to its rejection by the locals.