The DPRK will always support the Russian army and people. This was announced on January 27 by the deputy head of the department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the country’s leader Kim Jong-un.

“No matter how raging the imperialist coalition forces are, they cannot break the heroic spirit of the army and the people of Russia, who have high patriotism, perseverance and staunch spiritual strength. We will always be in the same trench together with the army and the people of Russia, which stood up to fight to protect the dignity and honor of the state, the sovereignty and security of the country, ”she quotes Korea Central News Agency.

Kim Yo-jong also accused the US of pumping weapons into Ukraine. She expressed her confidence that the delivered military equipment “will turn into scrap metal in the face of the inexorable fighting spirit and power of the heroic army and people of Russia.”

Earlier, on January 1, the South Korean edition of Yonhap reported that the DPRK Armed Forces could have up to 60 nuclear warheads in their arsenal.

At the same time, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile and mass production of tactical nuclear weapons. He pointed to the need to provide “overwhelming military power” to protect sovereignty and security.

Prior to that, on December 23, a representative of the DPRK Foreign Ministry called the Russians the most persistent people who can defend the country without external military assistance.