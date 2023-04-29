The Washington Declaration by the leaders of the United States and South Korea could threaten the security of not only the Asia-Pacific region, but the entire world. About this on Friday, April 28, stated Kim Ye-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and deputy head of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of North Korea.

According to her, this document “is a compact consequence of the brutal hostile policy towards the DPRK, reflecting their (Washington and Seoul. – Ed.) will to the most aggressive actions.” The official noted that such initiatives should not be encouraged.

Such moves by unfriendly states confirm Pyongyang’s fears and force it to actively build up resources for self-defense, Kim Ye-jong added. As a result, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the neighboring territories is not stabilizing, but, on the contrary, is becoming more tense.

In addition, the sister of the DPRK leader criticized US President Joe Biden, calling the head of the White House “an old man with no future” after his statement about regime change.

Earlier, on April 26, Washington and Seoul agreed on joint consultations between the presidents of both states in the event of a potential nuclear strike from Pyongyang. South Korean leader Yoon Sok-yeol stressed that any nuclear provocations will be given a concerted and powerful response using all the forces of the alliance.

As a result of the consultations, the Washington Declaration was adopted, which provides for the creation of a nuclear planning group.

The day before, Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Yermakov said that the growth of tension in the Korean Peninsula is fraught with nuclear escalation.

Prior to that, on April 17, South Korea, the United States and Japan began a trilateral missile defense exercise in international waters in the Sea of ​​Japan. The maneuvers began after the launch of a solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile by Pyongyang.

North Korea tested the advanced Hwaseong-18 solid-propellant ballistic missile on April 13. According to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, this test will increase the country’s capabilities in a nuclear counterattack.