While James Rodriguez He spends his days in Colombia, training personally while waiting to specify where he will play next season, the one who gives the news is his sister, Juana Valentina.

Juana is a businesswoman and creator of content, which she spreads through her social networks, and although she was a bit distant from her followers, her latest publication revealed the event she experienced with her teams.

How was it possible?

Photo: Taken from Instagram

James Rodríguez’s sister recounted in a video that she was the victim of a robbery. First, she said that she was eager to create new content, very varied, from what she published before becoming a mother. “I want to do it again, those videos are edited by myself, it takes a long time, but it’s not impossible to do,” she said.

Then he recounted the recent event he suffered. “A lot has happened. My camera, which is or was my work tool, or that of all those who work in content creation… was stolen from me, was stolen from me with all the lenses I had on it. Miraculously, they didn’t take my earrings.”recounted.

Then she added, incredulous, that the robbery was at her home without knowing who was responsible: “They took her out of the house, who? I have no idea, but hey, how was that event possible?”

Juana Valentina has recently been the mother of two twins, Isaac and Israelwho demand all her attention, that is why she had been away from the networks.

