Sabah Avad al-Salam Haniyeh, sister of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, was arrested during an operation in southern Israel on suspicion of committing “serious security crimes” and supporting the terrorist group's October 7 massacre.

Initially, the Israeli police, who had the help of the country's internal intelligence service (Shin Bet) in the action, identified the detainee as “a 57-year-old woman who is related to a senior member of Hamas”, however, after Defense sources revealed her identity to the local press, authorities confirmed that she was Haniyeh's family member.

Sabah resided in the city of Tel Sheva, in southern Israel, where the operation took place. The police reported, this Monday (1st), that documents, telephones and other evidence were found in the suspect's home linking her to “serious security crimes”.

Authorities said they found “evidence in the material collected that demonstrated support for the October 7 massacre and encouraged terrorist operatives in the Gaza Strip to continue their activities.” Police also found hundreds of shekels (Israel's official currency) in cash at the scene.

According to information from the newspaper Times of Israel, Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, lives in exile in Doha, Qatar, and his three sisters have lived in Tel Sheva since they married Israeli Arabs. All three sisters have Israeli citizenship.

Sabah is due to appear in the Beersheba Magistrates Court on Monday for a hearing into his detention.

The terrorist group Hamas started the war in the Middle East after a surprise invasion of Israeli territory in October last year, in which it killed thousands of civilians and kidnapped hundreds more to the Gaza Strip. In response, Tel Aviv carries out land, air and sea operations to exterminate the militia and recover the hostages still held captive in the enclave.