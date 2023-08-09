In case of Edwin Arrieta It has shocked not only Colombia, since his murder has also shocked Spain, the country where his alleged murderer is from, and Thailand, where the crime occurred.

Although at first the Colombian surgeon’s family indicated in a statement that they would not make any statements, some members have decided to break the silence while they await a trial to daniel sanchoaccused of being the alleged murderer.

My mom is devastated. The health of my parents is very deteriorated, I am very worried about my parents. I don’t know if they can put up with all this

The facts, which are still being investigated by the Thai authorities, have caused a wave of conjecture about the two involved: the late Edwin Arrieta and the Spanish Daniel Sancho.

What is known so far is that Sancho, 29, and Arrieta, 44, would have met through the Instagram social network and that for Last Wednesday, August 2, they met on the paradisiacal Thai island Koh Phangan, according to the police report. Arrieta arrived on the island that same August 2, while the Spaniard had been there since July 31.

The Spaniard confessed to the murder of the Colombian doctor. Photo: Instagram: @danisanchobanus / EFE

These tourist beaches, quiet and famous for their full moon parties, would witness the crime, since it was there that the Colombian was reported missing and, Later, human remains were found that would presumably be his, including a pelvis and a leg, according to the police report.

Faced with the discovery of parts of a body and the questioning of Sancho as a suspect in the disappearance of the surgeon, he opted for confess to being guilty of the murder and dismemberment of Arrieta. According to what the Spaniard told the Thai authorities, he cut the corpse into fifteen parts, of which seven have been found so far.

“I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage,” declared the young man in a conversation with EFE, in front of the public defender.

What does the victim’s family say?

Darling Arrieta, sister of the surgeon. She broke the silence about her version of her crime and told details of the moments of anguish and pain that the family has experienced due to her loss.

“All Wednesday I spent looking for him, I was super worried because that had never happened. He had been in Italy, in Turkey, in Africa and, even so, he always communicated with us. I kept hoping that he did not have a signal or that his cell phone had been stolen ”, he pointed out in the program ‘6AM today for today’ on Caracol Radio.

The crime would have been perpetrated on August 3. See also Jassim Al Ali excels in the Suzuki Cup semi-finals Photo: Social networks / EFE

She would have sent WhatsApp messages to her brother during the night of August 2, but these were not delivered, a situation that seemed unusual to her and set off an alarm in her, so the next day, Thursday, August 3, she He addressed the Colombian Foreign Ministry and Embassy through a letter, reporting on Edwin’s disappearance.

It wasn’t until Friday that her anguish increased when she called the consul to ask about his brother. “She told me that they had done a sweep in hospitals and clinics; however, they had not found Edwin. They said all they found was a dead body. When she says that to me, I started to cry.” Indian.

On the other hand, in the midst of his despair, he also contacted the Spanish Daniel Sancho to ask if he knew anything about his brother, however, the answer was still negative, as the young man told him that he had lost track of him and that he was also worried about his disappearance.

“My parents are 76 years old, they are hypertensive. My mom is devastated. The health of my parents is very deteriorated, I am very worried about my parents. I don’t know if they can put up with all this. I’m afraid”concluded Darling Arrieta.

The tragic news that shocked his relatives

On the other hand, one of those close to the family, Adriana Behaine, told details of the moments when the family learned of the death of the surgeon during their trip to Thailand.

The woman pointed out on ‘Blu radio’ that the doctor was a sociable person: “I was traveling all over the world and had friends in different countries.” OROne of the reasons for his stay in Thailand was for tourism and due to the purchase of a “device” for his surgical procedures.

Daniel Sancho confessed to having murdered the doctor Edwin Arrieta. Photo: EFE/Twitter Edwin Arrieta

However, it was unusual for Edwin Arrieta not to communicate during his travels, so when he stopped answering messages, they began to search for him desperately.

“There were two days where he did not answer or give signs”, Behaine said in an interview with the aforementioned media.

Later, after the insistence of friends of the Colombian and his sister, authorities contacted to confirm Arrieta’s death.

For the moment, the police continue their investigation of the case and are awaiting the trial of Sancho, allegedly responsible for the crime, who has already confessed to having committed the murder.

LAURA AVENDAÑO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

