While the Spanish Daniel Sancho was sent to jail after confessing to the murder of the doctor edwin arriata In Thailand, the Colombian’s family is shocked. Darling Arrieta, the doctor’s sister, tearfully lamented his death and lashed out at the accused murderer.

Although the family had chosen to remain silent so as not to hinder the investigations, after receiving updates on the case they decided to break their silence.

“He was a noble person, with a generous heart. An excellent son, brother, uncle, friend. A person who liked to do charity work. His dream was to see the whole world, that’s why he spent his time traveling,” he said. the sister, in dialogue with Snail News.

He even stated that the mother of the plastic surgeon asked him not to travel so much: “She was always worried, she told him ‘Edwin, stop flying so much. Aren’t you afraid of taking so many planes?'”

From Lórica, Córdoba, the woman was “shocked” to learn that the doctor had been dismembered: “He tortures me every day and night since I know what happened to him. How would he suffer? We don’t know if this man killed him and then he did that to him or if he was alive he did that to him”.

In addition, he denied that the family knew Sancho: “We only knew that my brother had some friends in Spain.” and accused him to “dirty” the name of the doctor: “That person is using the absence of my brother, who cannot defend himself”.

In other statements to the Spanish media, the sister stated that Sancho “has not only dismembered Edwin, but he has dismembered my family, he ripped our hearts out alive.” Therefore, she demanded that the man receive an exemplary sentence.

The family says they are waiting for a formal notification in order to send lawyers to Thailand and also to repatriate Arrieta’s body.

Daniel Sancho, in provisional prison in Thailand after pleading guilty to murder

The young Spaniard entered the Koh Samui jail on a provisional basis this Monday, August 7in southern Thailand, after pleading guilty before a judge to the murder of the Colombian while on vacation.

Daniel Jerónimo Sancho Bronchalo, the alleged murderer, is escorted by Thai police officers.

“I’m guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy my relationship with my girlfriend, he forced me to do things I would never have done,” he said. to the EFE agency.

The judge of the provincial court of Koh Samui ordered provisional detention for Sancho pending trial, after presenting the charges of premeditated murder and concealment of evidence of a crime, to which the Spaniard pleaded guilty.

During the hearing, the judge explained to Sancho that pleading guilty could substantially reduce the sentence, the same sources told EFE.

The Thai penal code provides for the maximum death penalty for crimes of murder.Although, if dictated, this is usually later commuted to life imprisonment.

