A doctor in retirement he “denounced” the sister nun “No Vax”, and the other 5 sisters of the monastery of Montegalda (Vicenza) opposed to the injection, al Bishop of the Diocese of Padua. In a letter sent to the Curia of Padua by Primo Brugnaro, the doctor and brother of Angela, the mother superior in question, wrote: “Despite the appeal to the vaccine of the Pope, the bishops and President Mattarella, you have a den of no vax that pushes in this sense, even with photos and appeals bordering on ridicule. It is the monastery in Montegalda with the mother superior who lives off her cell phone and daily and silly no vax propaganda. The crowning glory is that she is my sister. Now I turn to the bishop to make a provision ”. The story was reported by The Gazzettino.

“We are talking about nuns between the ages of 50 and 70 and I believe they are all indoctrinated as no vax. No one has been vaccinated and at Mass on Sundays the provisions of the law are not respected, such as the obligation of masks – he told the Gazzettino Primo, 72 years old, retired doctor who now vaccinates as a volunteer at the military hospital in Padua – My sister and I love each other enormously, but this position has bothered me for over a year. It has several Whatsapp groups and as it receives no vax messages it immediately recycles them ”.

The mother superior of the monastery in Montegalda has replicated that “I wanted to wait, why do you have to run now? I’m not against it, I thought that by waiting I would find a safer vaccine. On the other hand, the pharmaceutical companies are still at work ”. And about the Whatsapp messages he said: “Those texts are not written by me, I receive them and forward them”.

“We have a detached choir – added the woman -. Everyone has a mask and we have placed 40 chairs spaced apart. We respect the rules, we have not received any communications from the bishop and the vicar ”. As for the sisters, she concluded by saying: “I left them free. It is a very delicate thing and I do not impose anything. The vaccine is not mandatory “.