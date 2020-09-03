CBI investigation is going on to find out how Sushant Singh Rajput died. Many people have been questioned in this regard. Statements of Sushant’s sister Rani, Priyanka and Mitu have also been recorded. The statements have been given to the CBI. Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh’s statement has come out in the India Today report. He told what happened from June 8 to June 14.

Sushant’s call was received on 8 June

According to the report, Mitu told, on the morning of 8 June 2020, my brother Sushant called me and called me to meet. I reached at 5:30 in the evening. When I arrived to meet him, he was calm. When I asked what happened, he said that he was getting bored due to the lockdown. He told me that if the lock-down ends, he will go to South India.

Rotation planning after lockdown

He asked me to stay with him for a few days. I stayed for a few days. When I was with Sushant, she used to cook his food, talk to him and talk about South India after lockdown.



Sushant did not respond to 12 and 14

On 12 June 2020 my daughter was alone in Goregaon. I went to my house in Goregaon after 4.30 pm. On reaching home, I messaged Sushant Singh Rajput, but he neither called nor replied to the message. On 14 June at 10:30 I called Sushant but he did not pick up my phone. So I called Siddharth Pithani, who was staying with him.

The door was closed from inside

Siddharth told that he has given coconut juice and pomegranate juice to Sushant and he must be sleeping. They knocked on the door but the door was locked from inside. I told that Sushant never shut the door from inside and asked him to knock the door again. I also told him to tell Sushant that I had called.



Sushant was on the bed when he reached home

After some time, Siddharth called me and told me that he knocked Sushant’s door many times but he did not open the door. Now he is going to call the key maker. After this Siddharth’s call, I immediately left from Goregaon by cab to Bandra. While coming from the taxi, Siddharth gets a call again and he tells that the door has been opened and Sushant is hanging from the fan. When I reached home, I saw Sushant lying on the bed in reverse and a green kurta hanging from the ceiling fan.

I gave information to sister Neetu and Priyanka

Siddharth and his partner had cut down the kurta with a knife and brought down Sushant’s body. He is the one who called the police and people from Bandra Police Station. I informed my sister Neetu and Priyanka about the incident.