Sushant Singh Rajput was close to his sisters. Sushant’s death has shocked all the sisters. Even today, all sisters remember their brother and share their feelings for them. Now recently Sushant’s sister Mitu has shared her pain on losing brother and mother via post.

While sharing the art of Sushant and Maa’s photo, Mitu wrote, My mother was the source of my energy. My brother was proud of me. Lost both very quickly. Can’t get over this heartbreaking loss.

My mother was my source of energy.

My bhai was my pride.

Lost both of them too early.

Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss. pic.twitter.com/bhHqiogr3m

– Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) September 18, 2020

Earlier, Sushant’s second sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, ‘Try to be strong no matter what, but at one point of time the pain prevails that there is no brother at all. I will never touch her. Will not see her laughing or joking. Do not know how long it will take to heal this pain. I have decided to stay away from social media for 10 days. During this time I will meditate and pray. Really I need to get over this pain. ‘

Sushant was once infuriated about Riya Chakraborty’s expenses, the farmhouse manager told

Sushant’s farmhouse manager, while speaking to Republic TV recently, said, “Sushant’s former assistant Rajat Mewati had told me that Riya would see all the expenses and withdraw money from Sushant’s account.”

He also told that Sushant was quite angry once knowing about Riya’s expenses. The manager said, ‘Rajat had told me that Riya used to party and Sushant was sleeping. Whenever I saw Shouvik, he was smoking or being drunk. Shruti Modi started coming from the month of July in 2019. Since Riya’s arrival, trips to her island have increased. Riya used to handle all the expenses of Sushant. One day when Sushant came to know about the expenses incurred by Riya from his account, he was very angry.