American TV star Khloe Kardashian posed topless for her own clothing brand Good American. The corresponding publication appeared on the brand’s Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted photo, the 39-year-old celebrity appeared in front of the camera in wide-legged jeans, covering her bare chest with a denim shirt. However, she was missing shoes and jewelry.

Fans appreciated the photo shoot of sister Kim Kardashian in the comments under the post. “Our queen”, “Beauty”, “We need jeans like these”, “Chic”, “You can never have too many jeans,” they wrote.

In January, Khloe Kardashian posed half naked for the fashion blog of the tmrw agency. Then the TV star posed in a black jacket buttoned to the side and nylon tights. She was holding a red apple in her hand, which covered her bare breasts.