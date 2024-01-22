court caseA woman knowingly did not tell her brother where and when their father would be cremated. The latter therefore missed the funeral. Moreover, according to the brother, the father had wanted to be buried and not cremated. The sister must now pay two thousand euros in non-pecuniary damages to her brother, the court in Rotterdam ruled.
Ariën Prins
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Sister #father39s #cremation #secret #brother #pay #euros #compensation
Leave a Reply