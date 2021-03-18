The older sister of the TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian Kourtney starred half-naked in an indecent pose and angered the fans. Corresponding comments appeared on the Daily Mail.

In his story Instagram The 41-year-old celebrity made a repost of a photo in which she was captured in a black latex one-piece swimsuit from Kim Kardashian’s own Skims brand. In the frame, the model sits on a transparent chair with legs apart. Her image was complemented by black sunglasses.

Netizens criticized the described picture of the TV star and shamed her in the comments. “I really want the Kardashians to stop flaunting their vaginas”, “Aren’t you ashamed? Close your legs, think about your unfortunate children “,” Does anything to stay in trend. Stop. This pose is demeaning for women “,” She is a disgusting role model for her children “,” Close your legs. No sense of dignity, ”they were indignant.

Earlier in March, fans identified the most beautiful of the Kardashian sisters from a photo in a bikini – she turned out to be Kourtney. She starred with wet hair in a golden swimsuit with ties. The set is decorated with shiny sequins.