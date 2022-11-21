Without a shadow of a doubt, most people remember Sister Christina for participating in The Voice of Italy. On the occasion of an interview given to very true, the 34-year-old announced that she had abandoned her religious robes. But how did the Ursuline nuns react to her reconversion? Let’s find out together.

Over the last few hours on the web there has been nothing but talk about reconversion by Sister Christina. She currently known as Cristina Scucciathe latter has decided to abandon the convent after fifteen years. She told her story herself on the occasion of an interview given to very true.

However, this news did not take long to reach the convent of the nuns who wanted to leave a comment on the interview with the presenter Silvia Toffanin. These were theirs words:

Sister Christina? We have nothing to say. There’s really nothing to talk about.



A reply dry and precise that of the nuns of the convent which did not bring out further details. In fact, their words reveal a non-conciliatory attitude against the 34-year-old’s decision.

Sister Cristina’s story

Cristina Scuccia was guest to very true in which he told his history. It all began in 2014 when the 34-year-old decided to participate in The Voice of Italy. However, it was precisely the success that gave one breakthrough to his life:

I was unprepared and they were unprepared, they tried with all their strength to protect me but the excess of protection for me turned into a limitation for how I conceived religious life.

As told by herself, the vocation she had arrived when she was alone 19 years: