MG jealously tugged at daddy SIAC Motors' coattails and whined that he also wanted a brother or sister in Europe. At least other brands like Volvo and Seat had Polestar and Cupra to play with. The Chinese parent company is now giving in and bringing the EV brand IM, which stands for Intelligent Mobility, to Europe with the IM L6. The name sounds almost as lame as 'Build Your Dreams'.

The car above is its big brother and is called the L7. The brand already sells this sedan in its home country China. The strongest version of this has two electric motors that provide 579 hp. This means that the 2,290 kilo EV has a top speed of 200 km/h and a range of up to 708 kilometers. The first car with which the brand comes to Europe is the upcoming IM L6. And that is big news.

Visitors to the Geneva Motor Show can admire the car in real life next week. The sedan should come to Europe next year. SAIC promises 0-100 times of less than three seconds and a range of 600 kilometers thanks to a lithium-ion battery. But there will also be a version with an extra 200 kilometers.

The IM L6 with solid-state battery

A second version of the IM L6 should have a solid-state battery. This is considered the 'holy grail' of batteries. This type of battery is lighter and has more capacity. We have heard brands like Toyota talking about it for years, but a production car with such a battery is not yet available. That should come in 2027, which is two years after this IM L6.

With this new battery type, the sedan should have a driving range of 800 kilometers. Can the L6 do what Mercedes deemed unnecessary? By the way, the L6 would not be the first production car with a solid state. That honor goes to Nio. Although, that is still a 'semi solid-state' battery. This 150 kWh battery offers you a range of 1,000 kilometers.

A range of 800 kilometers is quite impressive, but we are especially curious about the price of the IM L6. The idea of ​​solid-state is that the batteries should not only be lighter, but also cheaper. In addition to the sedan, the brand will focus on 'larger SUVs' in the higher segment (because we don't have enough of those yet?). The IM L6 will be in full display on Monday, February 26.