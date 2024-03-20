“The study of history has always been used for propaganda purposes, because it affects people's mentality and, consequently, their choices today. Then we add the fact that the tendency of our times is to find the answers to questions on Google and not on a search based on sources. It is important that the study of history takes place in our schools in an objective way: the teacher obviously has his own political vision, he can also declare it, however he cannot impose it to students nor can he present the facts in a manner consistent with his personal beliefs.” As Sister Anna Monia AlfieriKnight of Merit of the Italian Republic and expert in school policies, comments to Adnkronos on the results of an analysis conducted on 13 subsidiaries adopted in Italian schools, from which it emerges that 12 tell the story (and geography) according to the line of Putin.

“It is a truly important concept because what happens in the classroom has important repercussions on the present and future lives of our young people. The objective and non-ideologised presentation of history is a guarantee of the freedom of a country. And we must warn our young people against attempts to direct thought that social media and the media often implement – he underlines – The study of history opens up to a critical spirit, to the refusal of any supine acceptance of what is presented. I hope that the question relating to how the relationship between Russia and Ukraine is presented in textbooks becomes an opportunity for a renewed in-depth study on the teaching of history in our schools and on the risks of thought conditioning perpetrated to the detriment of the new generations”. (by Silvia Mancinelli)