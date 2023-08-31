The cast of the movie Sister Act

Lieutenant Eddie Souther convinces her to enter the witness protection program and testify against the ex as a key witness. Deloris thus ends up in the convent of St. Katherine in San Francisco posing as Sister Maria Claretta. The initial reluctance of the Mother Superior is undeniable, also because the monastic life does not belong to her at all but, despite the rules and rigidity of convent life, Deloris makes friends with three sisters: Sister Maria Patrizia, the shy novice Maria Roberta and the surly Sister Maria Lazzara.

The complete plot of the movie Sister Act

Given her rebellious streak, the Mother Superior allows Maria Claretta (Deloris) to enter the choir of the convent and that’s where the great revolution starts. Being a professional, she can’t stand by and the change is radical to the point that the choir is even hired to perform a concert for the Pope. In the meantime, however, Vince’s henchmen are on Deloris’ trail until they find her.

Sister Act movie | Cast and trailers

Star protagonist of the film is Whoopy Goldberg, who plays the bubbly nun. The actress is known for starring in various films such as Ghost – Phantom and The color purple. Alongside her in the film we see other big names of the big and small screen such as Maggie Smith and Harvey Keitel, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena and Mary Wickes. Here is the complete list of actors with the characters played:

Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Maria Claretta

Maggie Smith: Mother Superior

Kathy Najimy as Sister Maria Patrizia

Wendy Makkena: Sister Maria Roberta

Mary Wickes: Sister Maria Lazzara

Harvey KeitelVince LaRocca

Richard PortnowWilly

Robert MirandaJoey

Bill NunnLieutenant Eddie Souther

Joseph Maher: Monsignor O’Hara

Rose Parenti: Sister Maria Alma

Ellen Albertini Dow: Sister Maria Felicita

Ruth Kobart: Sister Maria Ignazia

Charlotte CrossleyTina

Jenifer LewisMichelle

Joseph G. MedalisHenry Parker

Eugene Greytak: Pope John Paul II

Here is the official trailer of Sister Act, tonight 31 August 2023 on Rai 1.

Sister Act: where to watch on TV and in streaming

Where to see Sister Act? The film will be broadcast this evening – 31 August 2023 – in prime time on Rai 1 at 21.20. The Viale Mazzini channel is available on button 1 of the digital terrestrial remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming – via smartphone, PC and tablet – can access RaiPlay, the Rai platform that allows you to follow all the programs broadcast on the TV channels in streaming. Those who want to watch the film later can always do so on RaiPlay thanks to the on demand function. Good vision!