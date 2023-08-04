Claudette thinks that the 55-year-old singer mainly needs rest. ,,She always tries to do more and better to be the best. But at some point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to that.” Meanwhile, her other sister Linda lives with Dion and her three sons to take care of her.

“I can no longer sing in the way I used to,” she said at the time. She postponed her world tour, but canceled it last May. Dion would be in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on August 26, 27 and 29. “I’m sorry to disappoint you all again,” she said in a statement. “I am working very hard to rebuild my strength, but touring can be very difficult, even when you are 100 per cent. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and while it breaks my heart, it’s best we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to get back on stage.”