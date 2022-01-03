Electrification, emission reduction, green future of the automotive sector: these are just some of the issues that Stellantis will address in Italy system, the online fair for all Italian companies that allows businesses operating in our country to present their products and services to generate networks and create commercial opportunities. An entirely digital event, therefore, in which the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA has also decided to take part: from the dedicated platform it will in fact be possible to access the interview released by Santo Ficili, Stellantis Italy Country Manager.

“Our vocation has always been to relate companies in the area, and for this we have developed and promoted a tool capable of expanding the opportunities for contact leveraging the digital world – commented Ficili, exalting the leading role that Stellantis will play at the online fair – Sistema Italia is a virtual environment that connects companies, customers and potential customers in this moment of restart to create a system, intensify the relationships between the protagonists of the entire supply chain and develop profitable and profitable relationships together “. The County Manager of the Italian division of Stellantis added that the debut on this digital platform will allow the group to clearly convey important messages about the vision and future of the company’s business.

“We strive for excellence and we have the mission of lead the energy transition making our best human and technological resources available – concluded Ficili – Here we speak to the B2B world because it is a particularly reactive world, capable of anticipating the trends of the private market. Today, reducing emissions is a priority commitment that concerns everyone, and electrification is a substantial answer“.