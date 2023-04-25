In the aftermath of the defeat against Napoli, Juve are already preparing for the return semi-final of the Coppa Italia against Inter, scheduled for Wednesday evening at San Siro. Bianconeri who will have to redeem the three consecutive defeats suffered in the championship, but above all they will want at all costs to hit a final that could bring a title back to Turin after two seasons of fasting. The former Juve midfielder Momo also commented on the moment the Bianconeri are experiencingwho made statements in

How do you judge Juve’s performance in yesterday’s match?

‘Juve played a good game, but Napoli also played well. However, I am happy with Juve’s performance and the determination shown by Allegri’s team.

Do you think Di Maria’s goal should have been disallowed?

‘To be honest, before Di Maria’s goal there was a foul by Milik. Just cancel the goalhowever Juve must be satisfied with the way they played, despite all the problems they’ve had this year and now they’re proving to be strong.’

Three consecutive defeats in the league haven’t happened since you played for Juve, where did they come from?

‘Nothing changes in Juve’s journey. At the beginning of the season they started badly, but now the team is still there, they reacted well and are overcoming every obstacle with conviction. Nothing clicks in the head, these are situations that can happen and it rarely happens to a team like Juve‘.

Was it right to reassign the points to Juve?

‘Juve have only been reassigned his points, which he conquered and sweated. It’s important because now you have different stimuli and above all different objectives’.

Do you think there’s more that could happen or do you think it’s over here?

‘I hope it ends here and I hope nothing else happens. Juve don’t deserve all this media pressurehas always been a great team and now it must demonstrate to all of Europe that it is among the strongest and hope to win the Champions League in a short time.’

Do you think Juve are the favorites in the Europa League?

‘There is no easy team. If Juve play as they know how, they can win the Europa League and I hope this happens’.