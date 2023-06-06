Sissi (rerun): the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Tuesday 6 June 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the first episode of Sissi will be broadcast again, a TV series that tells the life of Elisabetta Amalia Eugenia of Wittelsbach in Bavaria, who went down in history simply as Princess Sissi. The German TV series – original title Sisi – will retrace its history and will be broadcast simultaneously with various European countries. If it seems to you that the figure of the Empress of Austria has already been the protagonist of dozens of film and television productions (the most famous interpretation remains that of Romy Schneider), you might change your mind by looking at this new series which promises to tell the story in a modern key her love story with the emperor Franz building on the success of the most popular costume dramas of the moment, such as Bridgerton and The Crown. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The young Duchess Elisabeth of Bavaria, known as Sissi, is very free, wild, lively and loves physical activities. In love with love, she writes and reads poetry and gets annoyed when her mother forces her to follow her sister, Duchess Elena “Nene” of Bavaria, to Ischl, where the announcement of her engagement to Emperor Franz Joseph will be held in occasion of her birthday. Precisely in Isschl, however, fate awaits Sissi: during a horse chase, Franz and Sissi find themselves by chance in danger and from that moment on they fall madly in love with each other…

The wedding between Sissi and Franz Joseph is getting closer and closer and Sissi has to quickly learn everything about court life. Her sister Helene is close to her, who – given Sissi’s very young age – also tries to give her information on the life of a couple that she will have with her future husband. Duke Max, his father, is actually not too happy with the imminent union and, when the Kaiser and his mother arrive in Bavaria for a visit, he shows all his disappointment and quarrels with Franz, who leaves angry again. Sissi chases him on horseback and sees him enter a luxurious brothel. Intrigued, once the kaiser has left, she too enters and meets the young prostitute Fanny, who will become a great friend of hers and whom she will want as her personal maid at court.

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for Sissi, the TV series broadcast on Canale 5? In all, two episodes of three episodes each will be aired (total: six episodes). The first will be broadcast again on Tuesday 6 June 2023; the second and last Tuesday 13 June 2023. But let’s see the programming in detail (attention: there may be some changes):