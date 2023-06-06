Sissi (rerun) streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

Tonight, Tuesday 6 June 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the first episode of Sissi will be broadcast again, a TV series that tells the life of Elisabetta Amalia Eugenia of Wittelsbach in Bavaria, who went down in history simply as Princess Sissi. The German TV series – original title Sisi – will retrace its history and will be broadcast simultaneously with various European countries. If it seems to you that the figure of the Empress of Austria has already been the protagonist of dozens of film and television productions (the most famous interpretation remains that of Romy Schneider), you might change your mind by looking at this new series which promises to tell the story in a modern key her love story with the emperor Franz building on the success of the most popular costume dramas of the moment, such as Bridgerton and The Crown. Where to see Sissi (rerun) on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5.

Sissi (rerun) live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs via PC, tablet, smart TV or smartphone using the internet.

How many bets

We have seen where to see the first episode of Sissi, but how many episodes are planned for the TV series broadcast on Canale 5? In all, two episodes of three episodes each will be aired (total: six episodes). The first will be broadcast again on Tuesday 6 June 2023; the second and last Tuesday 13 June 2023. But let’s see the programming in detail (attention: there may be some changes):

First episode: Tuesday 6 June 2023

Second episode: Tuesday 13 June 2023

How long is each episode of Sissi? Each episode is approximately 1 hour long. Since the episode consists of three episodes, the total duration (excluding commercials) will therefore be approximately 3 hours.