Sissi: how many episodes, duration and when the TV series ends

How many episodes are planned for Sissi, the German TV series that tells the life of Elisabetta Amalia Eugenia of Wittelsbach in Bavaria broadcast on Canale 5? We tell you right away: in all three episodes of two episodes each will air (total: six episodes). The first will air on Tuesday 28 December 2021; the third and last Tuesday 11 January 2022. But let’s see the programming in detail (attention: there may be changes):

First episode: Tuesday 28 December 2021

Second episode: Tuesday 4 January 2022

Third episode: Tuesday 11 January 2022

Duration

How long (duration) does each episode of Sissi last? Each episode lasts approximately 1 hour. Since the episode consists of two episodes, the total duration (excluding advertising) will therefore be approximately 2 hours.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Sissi, but where to see her live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Tuesday evening at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs via PC, tablet, smart TV or smartphone using the internet.