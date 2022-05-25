Sissi after the end of Amici 21 reveals what happened once she returned home leaving everyone very surprised

Sissi after Amici 21 he has every intention of continuing his great passion for music which he hopes will become his future work. The young singer who arrived in the program a few steps from the evening, she immediately proved to be very good and talented enough to have conquered the judges in the studio and the viewers at home.

Followed throughout his career by Lorella Cuccarini, the young Sissi obtained the fourth place during the final of the program. Within her long career, however, in addition to showing off her great talent, the pupil has given birth to one love story that won the hearts of fans.

In the last episode of Verissimo, the singer thus told about her relationship with Dario Schirone born right within the talent of Maria De Filippi. Precisely as a result of this great love born between the two students, Sissi wanted to explain, once out of the program, what happened back home.

An episode that left the young artist speechless and that consolidated her convictions and feelings born over the months even more.

Sissi after Amici 21: “When I got home …”

Interviewed by Silvia Toffanin, Sissi thus revealed what happened when she returned home, finding herself in front of an unexpected surprise. The latter visibly excited, she explained: “I’m in love. I didn’t expect it either. So now it makes me weird. Then I have already seen her again because she surprised me at home “.

“As soon as I got back, I wrote him when to see us and he answered everything in a strange way… Then I go home and see it. He surprised me and it was nice. I saw it right away. We had a good time, not much has changed compared to before ” Sissi continues to Verissimo.

The young artist after the end of Friends 21 he has declared: “Now we are freer obviously but nothing has changed between us. Immediately, as soon as I met him I said to me I know that. I didn’t expect to feel things like that in such a context. In the end I am very shy about these things. By now, I couldn’t help myself to this thing and he is very good and sweet“.