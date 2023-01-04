Sissi 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the third and final episode

Tonight, Wednesday 4 January 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 the third and final episode of Sissi 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the most famous TV series about the Empress of Austria ever. The story of Sissi (or Sisi, as they say in Austrian) was revived in 2021, years after Ernst Marischka’s trilogy and the various reinterpretations on the small screen. Directed by Sven Bohse (already at work in the first season) and Miguel Alexandre, while the screenwriters are Andreas Gutzeit, Robert Krause and Elena Hell. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (advances)

Franz leaves with the army for the war against Prussia. Sissi remains alone to govern, next to her mother-in-law. Count Andrassy manages to convince the Hungarian rebels not to support Bismarck. Despite this, the Austrians could not withstand the Prussian impact. To make matters worse, a cholera epidemic intervenes. Sissi, on her initiative, meets Bismarck, and tries to convince him to find a peaceful solution, but fails to change the tide of war. Franz orders the troops to retreat.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third and final installment of Sissi 2, but what is the complete cast of the tv series? The task of interpreting the future Empress, brought to the fore in the entertainment world by Romy Schneider, still belongs to the Swiss-American actress Dominique Devenport, supported by Jannik Schümann, who has already worked in Germany in numerous TV films and in some series , including Tribes of Europa. But let’s see all of them together actors with their respective roles: