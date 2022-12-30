Sissi 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Friday 30 December 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5, the second episode of Sissi 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction about the most famous Empress of Austria ever. The story of Sissi (or Sisi, as they say in Austrian) was revived in 2021, years after Ernst Marischka’s trilogy and the various reinterpretations on the small screen. Directed by Sven Bohse (already at work in the first season) and Miguel Alexandre, while the screenwriters are Andreas Gutzeit, Robert Krause and Elena Hell. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (advances)

In the first episode of the second episode, Sissi and Count Andrassy are kidnapped by Hungarian rebels and taken to a safe place. Countess Esterhazy manages to warn the Hungarian guards. In the second episode of tonight’s episode, Sissi and Count Andrassy are saved, and together they return to Vienna. Andrassy tries to convince Franz to grant more autonomy to the Hungarian parliament.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of Sissi 2, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? The task of interpreting the future Empress, brought to the fore in the entertainment world by Romy Schneider, still belongs to the Swiss-American actress Dominique Devenport, supported by Jannik Schümann, who has already worked in Germany in numerous TV films and in some series , including Tribes of Europa. But let’s see all of them together actors with their respective roles: