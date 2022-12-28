Sissi 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Wednesday 28 December 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5 the first episode of Sissi 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction about the most famous Empress of Austria ever. The story of Sissi (or Sisi, as they say in Austrian) was revived in 2021, years after Ernst Marischka’s trilogy and the various reinterpretations on the small screen. Directed by Sven Bohse (already at work in the first season) and Miguel Alexandre, while the screenwriters are Andreas Gutzeit, Robert Krause and Elena Hell. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (advances)

Sissi and Franz are united after the birth of their daughters, but the situation in Austria threatens to become explosive. Otto von Bismarck is adopting a policy that risks dragging the country into war. For Sissi it is becoming dangerous and she herself decides to intervene to prevent her people from having to face a war. There is great enthusiasm in Hungary that Sissi should visit their country. Everyone knows that, in fact, the empress has always had a soft spot for their culture, that she has also always been characterized by work and hard work. As always, this journey does not promise to be easy at all. Elisabetta clashes with her mother-in-law who does not accept that the two girls Sofia and Gisella should go on a trip with her. She believes it is too dangerous and so she also invites her to postpone this trip to a later date.

Franz decides to support Sissi and in the end the empress gets the opportunity to bring her daughters as happened in Italy. Just like in Lombardy and Veneto, also in this case the journey doesn’t start in the best way and the couple is greeted very coldly. However, everyone begins to talk about the great beauty of the empress which fascinates everyone and which becomes the main topic of conversation of the people and beyond. Sissi begins a journey in the small Hungarian provinces and is increasingly fascinated by the culture of the place. The empress gets to know the Hungarians, she makes some friends and appreciates that these people are simple and at the same time focus on work. Sissi also ends up meeting a man who, when Franz returns home, begins to fascinate her more than expected. However, when the empress continues to carry on her journey in the provinces, Sofia begins to show strange symptoms. The little girl is therefore ill and the Empress is worried.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of Sissi 2, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? The task of interpreting the future Empress, brought to the fore in the entertainment world by Romy Schneider, still belongs to the Swiss-American actress Dominique Devenport, supported by Jannik Schümann, who has already worked in Germany in numerous TV films and in some series , including Tribes of Europa. But let’s see all the actors together with their respective roles: