Sissi 2: the complete cast (actors) of the TV series broadcast on Canale 5

What is the complete cast of Sissi 2, the second season of the fiction about the Empress of Austria? The task of interpreting the future Empress, brought to the fore in the entertainment world by Romy Schneider, still belongs to the Swiss-American actress Dominique Devenport, supported by Jannik Schümann, who has already worked in Germany in numerous TV films and in some series , including Tribes of Europa. But let’s see all the actors together with their respective roles:

Dominique DevenportSissi

Jannik Schümann: Franz

David Korbmann as Count Grünne

Désirée Nosbusch: Archduchess Sophie

Tanja Schleiff as Countess Esterházy

Giovanni Funiati: Count Andrassy, ​​historically sentenced to death by Kaiser Franz, then saved by Sissi, becomes the Hungarian Prime Minister

Murathan Muslu as Ödön Körtek, Hungarian rebel leader

Amanda da Gloria: Countess Emanuelle Andrássy

Bernd Holscher: Otto von Bismarck

Streaming and live TV

We have seen the cast of Sissi 2, but where to see the episodes on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Wednesday or Thursday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.