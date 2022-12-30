Sissi 2 streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode

Tonight, Friday 30 December 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5, the second episode of Sissi 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction about the most famous Empress of Austria ever. The story of Sissi (or Sisi, as they say in Austrian) was revived in 2021, years after Ernst Marischka’s trilogy and the various reinterpretations on the small screen. Directed by Sven Bohse (already at work in the first season) and Miguel Alexandre, while the screenwriters are Andreas Gutzeit, Robert Krause and Elena Hell. Where to see Sissi 2 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight, December 30, at 21.40 on Canale 5.

Sissi 2 live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Sissi 2 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Canale 5? In all, the episodes of the TV series are six. If in Germany they are broadcast in two prime time evenings, in Italy (on Canale 5) they will be broadcast divided into three prime time evenings (of two episodes each). The first episode will be broadcast on Wednesday 28 December; the third and last Wednesday 4 January 2023. But let’s see the complete programming together: