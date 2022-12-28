Sissi 2: how many episodes, duration and when it ends on Canale 5

How many episodes are planned for Sissi 2? In all, the episodes of the TV series are six. If in Germany they are broadcast in two prime time evenings, in Italy (on Canale 5) they will be broadcast divided into three prime time evenings (of two episodes each). The first episode will be broadcast on Wednesday 28 December; the third and last Wednesday 4 January 2023. But let’s see the complete programming together:

First episode: Wednesday 28 December 2022

Second episode: Thursday 29 December 2022

Third episode: Wednesday 4 January 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Sissi 2 on Canale 5 last? The airing is scheduled (indicatively) from 21.40 to 23.58. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes (including commercial breaks).

Streaming and TV

We’ve seen how many episodes are planned for Sissi 2, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Wednesday or Thursday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.