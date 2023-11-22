Al-Sisi said in a post on Facebook: “I would like to express my welcome to the success of the Egyptian-Qatari-American mediation in reaching an agreement to implement a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip and an exchange of detainees held by both parties.”

He stressed “the continuation of Egyptian efforts to reach final and sustainable solutions that achieve justice, impose peace, and guarantee the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

At dawn on Wednesday, the Hamas movement issued a statement in which it said: “We reached a humanitarian truce agreement and a temporary ceasefire for 4 days with tireless Qatari and Egyptian efforts.”

Qatar also announced the success of joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States between Israel and Hamas, which resulted in reaching a humanitarian truce agreement.

A statement issued by the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the timing of the start of the truce between Hamas and Israel will be announced within 24 hours, and that it will continue for 4 days, subject to extension.