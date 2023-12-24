Home page politics

Egypt's ruler Abdelfattah al-Sisi has relied on good relations with Putin since he came to power in 2013 and at the same time needs billions in military aid from the USA every year.

In the end the deal fell apart. But Egypt's President Abdelfattah al-Sisi actually had plans to supply Russia with 40,000 missiles, as the Washington Post reported in the spring. This emerged from a document that summarizes conversations between the field marshal and high-ranking Egyptian military officials on February 1st: In addition to the rockets – possibly 122mm Sakr45 projectiles – there was also said to be further military aid to Moscow – in the form of artillery ammunition and Gunpowder.

According to the document, former army chief Sisi – whose re-election was confirmed on Monday as expected – is said to have instructed officials to keep the production and delivery of the missiles secret “to avoid problems with the West”. It is said that factory workers were told that the projectiles were for the Egyptian army. A high-ranking minister is said to have offered to introduce shift work in order to manage production.

Su-35 fighter jets from Moscow

Even though Russian and Egyptian authorities dismissed the report as false in April, the reference to arms deliveries to Moscow is an indication of how close relations are between the two autocratic regimes. Since Sisi overthrew Egypt's first freely elected president in the summer of 2013 – the Muslim Brotherhood Mohmmamed Morsi died in prison in 2019 – relations between Moscow and Cairo have blossomed. Not least because the then US President Barack Obama sided with the freedom movements in North Africa during the Arab Spring. Sisi, in turn, was head of military intelligence under the former authoritarian head of state Hosni Mubarak – this also explains why the relationship with the former KGB man Putin works so well.

Years ago, Putin and Sisi concluded an agreement on the mutual use of air bases. And in other reports they also expanded military-technical cooperation. In 2018, for example, Moscow announced the sale of five fourth-generation Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Cairo, the first from a tranche of 24 received by Egypt in 2021.

Egypt is not dependent on weapons, but on wheat: The country with its 105 million inhabitants is the largest wheat importer in the world – and has been even more dependent on Russian supplies since the beginning of the war against Ukraine. The trade deals with Egypt bring urgently needed foreign currency into Moscow's coffers and are continuing to expand.

Relationship with Washington clouded since coup against Morsi

The case, which was exposed in the spring through the publication of secret documents from the Pentagon, is particularly sensitive because Egypt has been one of the United States' closest allies in the Middle East since peace was concluded with Israel in 1979. The country is one of the largest recipients of US financial support, with $1.3 billion in military aid flowing to Egypt every year.

However, the payments were interrupted for two years – after Sisi's coup against Morsi in 2013. Apart from a brief rapprochement under Donald Trump, the relationship between Washington and Cairo has never really blossomed again since then. Also because Joe Biden never implemented his predecessor's 2018 announcement to deliver F-35 fighter jets to Egypt, Sisi turned to Moscow – and agreed to the Su-35 deal.