Cairo, Addis Ababa (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Renewed the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah SisiYesterday, the assertion not to neglect his country’s water rights, explaining that the Egyptians’ concern is about a crisis Ethiopian Renaissance Dam “It is legitimate and appreciated.”

Al-Sisi said, during his inspection yesterday, of the Suez Canal Authority in Ismailia Governorate for the inauguration of a number of the authority’s projects, that «a crisis AlNahda dam It calls for concern, but the negotiations need patience, and the Egyptian people must have confidence in their political leadership, ”calling for the results not to be rushed.

In this context, he referred to diplomatic moves over the past few days regarding the dam, expressing his hope for a solution to this problem.

In addition, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, yesterday, that Addis Ababa confirmed to the American envoy its adherence to diplomatic negotiations in a file. AlNahda damAnd also the importance of reaching an agreement on the process of the second filling and operation only, while stressing that it is proceeding with the process of the second filling, which is an integral part of the construction of the dam.

The Foreign Ministry added, through its spokesperson, Ambassador Dina Mufti, that the meetings of the American envoy were very successful, and we are seeking an end that makes everyone win.

“We hope that the efforts of the Congolese president will lead to the resumption of negotiations,” he said AlNahda damAdding that «the Ethiopian position on AlNahda dam He has not changed. The American envoy informed us that we are committed to leading the African Union to negotiations AlNahda dam».

Ambassador Dina Mufti added that Addis Ababa stressed to the US envoy that any comprehensive agreement on sharing the Nile water shares must be with the participation of the rest of the basin countries.

He said that Ethiopia wants to benefit from the Nile water in a fair and reasonable manner, in line with the principle of not causing great harm to the downstream countries.

He added that although Ethiopia contributes 86% of the water resources, it was not able to use the Nile River.

He said, “Sudan and Egypt want to continue their monopoly over the waters of the Nile and continue to internationalize and politicize what is just a technical issue to protect the unjust status quo.” He pointed out that “Ethiopia is ready to continue negotiations and is confident that the process led by the African Union headed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo will bear satisfactory results for all parties.”

In the context, the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office indicated Ethiopia’s desire for an agreement that works in the interest of all parties in accordance with the Declaration of Principles.

He added that the Ethiopian Prime Minister affirmed his country’s commitment to African solutions to the problems related to the Renaissance Dam, under the leadership of the current president of the federation, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi.