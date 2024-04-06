Cairo (agencies)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed yesterday that his country will not hesitate to make every effort to stop the fighting in Gaza and work to implement aid. Al-Sisi said, in his speech during the Ministry of Endowments’ celebration of Laylat al-Qadr: “We affirm Egypt’s firm position in striving tirelessly towards the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights and establishing their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.” He added: “We affirm our solidarity with our Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip.” Al-Sisi praised “the scholars from Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and the Ministry of Endowments who are working to correct misconceptions about the tolerant Islamic religion, its moderate approach, confronting extremism and extremism, and confronting deviant thought.”