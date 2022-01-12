On Wednesday, Sisi made it clear to media reporters on the sidelines of the World Youth Forum in Sharm el-Sheikh that Egypt wants a binding and comprehensive legal agreement that “takes into account all our concerns.”

“When the negotiations faltered, we went to the Security Council in an effort to reach this agreement,” the Egyptian president added.

Al-Sisi stated that Egypt is “ready to cooperate with the Nile Basin countries regarding the river’s water, in a manner that serves everyone and takes into account their interests.”

“What we want is to reach a legal agreement that takes into account our concerns and achieves development for our brothers in Ethiopia,” he added.

The negotiations that have been going on for years between Egypt and Sudan, my downstream country, and Ethiopia, the upstream country that built the dam, faltered, until international parties intervened and the file was discussed in the Security Council.

And recently, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Dina Mufti, said that his country rejects a binding agreement on the Renaissance Dam, and is waiting for the Congolese President to call for the resumption of negotiations on the Renaissance Dam under his auspices.

Egypt and Sudan called on the UN Security Council to draw up a legally binding agreement to resolve the conflict, while Ethiopia stressed that the issue could be resolved by the African Union.

Cairo and Khartoum say that 10 years of negotiations with Ethiopia have failed, and that the Renaissance Dam has already begun a second filling process for its reservoir, adding that this not only violates the 2015 agreement, but also constitutes an existential threat to 150 million people in the two downstream countries.

The dam on the Blue Nile is 80 percent complete and is expected to reach full generation capacity in 2023, making it the largest hydroelectric power station in Africa.

Ethiopia says the $5 billion project is needed to boost economic development and provide electricity to the vast majority of its population.