Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed that without the support of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the brothers, Egypt would not have been able to overcome its ordeal after the events of 2011, appreciating the role of the UAE in supporting Egypt in various circumstances and times.

This came during President El-Sisi’s participation in the World Government Summit held in the UAE, and the Egyptian President participated in it in a special session as the guest of honor at the summit.

President El-Sisi said that Egypt has faced a set of challenges since 2011, the most important of which are energy and resources, adding that work, patience and sacrifice are key factors for the success of countries and societies.