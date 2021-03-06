Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed his country’s support for all efforts to promote peace, stability and development in Sudan, stressing that the security and stability of Sudan is an integral part of Egypt’s security and stability.

This came during President Sisi’s meeting today in Khartoum with Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council.

The spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Ambassador Bassam Rady, said that President Al-Sisi and the President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council held a single session of talks, followed by an expanded session that included the delegations of the two countries, which dealt with ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, as well as discussing a number of regional and international issues of interest. Joint.