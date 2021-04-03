Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said that he looks forward with great pride to receive the kings and queens of Egypt after their journey from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

The Egyptian President emphasized through his official account on the social networking site “Facebook”, that this majestic scene is a new evidence of the greatness of this people, the guardian of this unique civilization that extends into the depths of history.

Al-Sisi invited all Egyptians, Egyptians and the whole world to follow this unique event, inspired by the spirit of the great ancestors, who preserved the homeland and created a civilization in which all humankind is proud, to continue our path that we started … the path of construction and humanity.