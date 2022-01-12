During his speech at the session on “International Responsibility in the Reconstruction of Post-War Areas”, Sisi said that “Egypt is ready to participate positively with all countries that have conflicts and conflicts, and we call on behalf of the World Youth Forum to end conflicts.”

During his speech, the Egyptian president demanded that “this appeal reach the officials in those countries, and work to change the situation for the better.”

Al-Sisi recalled the importance of non-interference in the internal affairs of any country, calling for non-interference in Egyptian internal affairs.

He added: “I appeal to countries that have conflicts, and the leaders responsible for those countries to look at a different perspective to settle these crises, to mitigate and reduce the size of the consequences of them.”

He continued: “Destruction leads to suffering and pain, and construction and reconstruction leads to dream and hope, and we are ready to work on construction and reconstruction with humility.”

And he added: “In 2018, a young man asked me about the situation in his country and how I see it. Are we patient with this crisis or do we change it by force?”

He explained that the Middle East region “has witnessed many conflicts because of the interference of others in its affairs, and what happened was an attempt to change by force, and the owners of change did not know what could happen as a result of the path they took, which might lead to ruin.”

Al-Sisi concluded his speech by saying: “I repeat these words a lot to the Egyptian people, so that they know that God has favored us greatly, that we have not been dragged into the same fate, because a country with 100 million citizens could have been a country of crises and refugees.”

The Egyptian president welcomed the reception of all the world’s youth at the Egyptian National Academy for Training and Administration, stressing that Egypt is always ready to cooperate for construction and reconstruction.