Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed today, Saturday, that there is a positive development in Egyptian-European relations, noting the continued signing of partnership agreements. Al-Sisi said, during the activities of the Egyptian-European Investment Conference, which began in Cairo today: “We are working to enable the European business community to benefit from investment opportunities in Egypt,” pointing out that the strategic partnership between Egypt and the European Union and investment occupies the forefront of areas. He stressed the quest for permanent coordination and support between Egypt and Europe to address regional and international challenges and their economic impacts.

In turn, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed working to increase European investments in Egypt by 1.8 billion euros. She said in a speech during the conference: “We have previously signed a strategic partnership agreement with Egypt that reflects a strong relationship between Egypt and the European Union,” adding: “We have more than a thousand companies operating in the region and we seek to work to further facilitate investment conditions.”

She pointed out that Egypt has a goal to be a clean energy hub, which enhances its role in the region and the world, noting the signing of a new agreement today for digital training worth 25 million euros. She explained that they have frameworks of confidence in the economic relations between Egypt and Europe, which supports the private sector in various fields.