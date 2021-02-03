Today, Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s readiness to provide all forms of support and assistance to Lebanon to overcome its crises.

This came during Al-Sisi’s meeting with the Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

The spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Ambassador Bassam Radi, stated that Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to preserve the Lebanese state’s capacity in the first place, and to remove Lebanon from the situation it is currently suffering from, through all Lebanese leaders upholding the national interest, settling disputes, and accelerating efforts to form a government. Independent and able to handle current challenges.

The spokesman added that Sisi stressed “Egypt’s readiness to provide all forms of support and assistance to overcome the crises facing Lebanon, especially the repercussions caused by both the Beirut port explosion and the Coronavirus pandemic.”

For his part, Hariri praised Egypt’s tireless efforts to mobilize international support for Lebanon at various levels in light of the continuing difficult challenges facing the Lebanese people.

The Spokesman stated that the meeting dealt with reviewing the overall Lebanese political scene, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments in the regional situation, as well as ways to enhance the existing bilateral cooperation frameworks between the two countries.

On October 22, 2020, Hariri was tasked with forming a new government to succeed the government of Hassan Diab, which resigned on August 10, due to an explosion that rocked the Beirut port on August 4.