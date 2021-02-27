Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reiterated the link between Gulf security and Egyptian national security.

The Egyptian President – during his reception today, to Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, in the presence of Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs – expressed his sincere appreciation for the sincere Kuwaiti efforts with regard to reconciliation efforts, stressing Egypt’s steadfast position towards supporting Arab solidarity, in a way that guarantees solidarity to ward off Risks to the rest of the Arab nation, and the maintenance of its national security.

The spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Ambassador Bassam Radi, stated that Sheikh Ahmed Al-Sabah conveyed a written message to the Egyptian President from His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, regarding ways to advance bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Spokesman stated that the meeting witnessed discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations, as well as consultations about developments in the regional arena, as it was agreed to intensify consultation and joint coordination between the two countries during the coming period, in an effort to confront everything that threatens the security and stability of Arab countries and peoples.