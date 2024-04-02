Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Yesterday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi took the constitutional oath for a third term of 6 years before the House of Representatives in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, after winning 89.6% in the fifth Egyptian pluralist elections held for the position of President of the Republic.

The swearing-in comes as Egypt faces economic challenges and the strategic consequences of two conflicts on its borders, the escalation in Gaza in the east, and the Sudan conflict in the south.

In his speech after taking the constitutional oath, Sisi identified several priorities during his new presidential term, stressing the protection of Egypt’s regional security, in a turbulent regional and international environment, and continuing to work on strengthening balanced relations with all parties, in a new world whose features are taking shape, and in which Egypt plays a role. It is indispensable for consolidating stability, security, peace and development.

Al-Sisi promised to complete the construction process and realize the aspirations of Egyptians to build a modern and democratic state, indicating the adoption of strategies that maximize his country’s economic resources and enhance the Egyptian economy’s response to crises, stressing work to increase the participation of the private sector in various development axes.

Since Sisi assumed the presidency of Egypt in 2014, the country has begun implementing huge infrastructure projects, including the new administrative capital, which costs $58 billion, located east of Cairo, in addition to expanding the Suez Canal, constructing a huge network of roads, and constructing new cities.

Al-Sisi pointed out the adoption of comprehensive institutional reform aimed at ensuring financial discipline and transforming Egypt into a regional center for transportation and new and renewable energy, stressing the continuation of implementing the strategic plan for urban development, completing the construction of new fourth-generation cities, and developing unplanned areas.

The Egyptian President pledged to “complete the national dialogue and implement its recommendations” at various political, economic, social and other levels, “within the framework of strengthening the foundations of political and democratic participation, especially for young people.”

Regarding the economic file, Sisi indicated that his new administration will adopt strategies that “maximize Egypt’s economic capabilities and resources, enhance the solidity and flexibility of the Egyptian economy in the face of crises while achieving strong, sustainable, and balanced economic growth, and strengthen the role of the private sector as an essential partner in leading development.”

Regarding support for social safety nets, the Egyptian President pledged to increase the percentage of spending on social protection, and the allocations for the cash support program “Solidarity and Dignity,” as well as complete completion of the stages of the “Decent Life” initiative, “which will achieve a tremendous improvement in the standard of living of citizens in the targeted villages.” What he said.

Al-Sisi confirmed that, in his new term, he will aim to maximize the benefit of Egypt’s human wealth by increasing the quality of education for our children and completing the stages of the comprehensive health insurance project. Last December, the National Elections Authority in Egypt announced that Sisi had won a third presidential term that would last until 2030, after obtaining 39,702,451 votes, or 89.6% of the total valid votes, in the elections held from 10 to 12 December. Last December.