This came during Sisi’s meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, and other officials.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Bassam Rady, stated that the meeting dealt with “a review of the draft budget for the next fiscal year 2022-2023.”

Sisi also directed the approval of two bonuses at a cost of about 8 billion pounds. The first is a periodic bonus for employees addressed by the civil service law at 7 percent of the job wage, and the second is a special allowance for workers not addressed by the civil service law at 13 percent of the basic salary.

The president also ordered an increase in the additional incentive for both those addressed by the civil service law, at a total cost of about 18 billion pounds, and an announcement to appoint 30,000 teachers annually for a period of 5 years, to meet the needs of developing the education sector.

Sisi also directed the adoption of a new additional incentive to develop teachers in the education sector, bringing the total to about 3.1 billion pounds, and allocating an amount of 1.5 billion pounds to finance the additional quality incentive for faculty members and their assistants in universities, centers, institutes and research bodies, as well as financing the implementation of the new law on the salaries of full-time professors. .

He also directed that the specialties of dentistry, physiotherapy and nursing be included in the previous decision, to raise the remuneration for internship doctors, which is paid to them during the training period in the internship year.

Radi explained that the Minister of Finance presented the most prominent goals of the draft budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023, which seeks to reduce the total deficit to about 6.3 percent of GDP, continue to achieve an initial surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP, and reduce the debt ratio of public budget agencies to output. In addition to increasing the wages item to about 400 billion pounds.

The official spokesman added that Sisi “was briefed during the meeting on developments in the development of the tax system, directing the commitment of the Ministry of Finance to complete those projects related to the mechanization of the tax authority, the electronic invoice system, and the mechanization and development of tax procedures, before the end of the current fiscal year.”